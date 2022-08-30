Suspect takes full responsibility after the July 2022 death of a puppy found locked in a metal cage in Groves

The suspect claims she forgot the puppy was outside. The district attorney will now determine if this is misdemeanor neglect or felony torture of an animal.

GROVES, Texas — A suspect has confessed to an act of neglect after the death of a puppy that was found locked in a metal cage on a hot day in Groves.

The puppy was found on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Officers assisted Groves Animal Control and were called to a home in the 3100 block of Taft Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Officers found the dead puppy in a kennel on the side of a home. The kennel was found in direct sunlight with no shade.

A small bowl with no food or water was inside the kennel. It was 94 degrees in Groves the day the puppy was found.

The puppy's death turned into an animal cruelty investigation. A nearby neighbor told police her stepson took a video of the puppy while it was still alive.

Groves Police Chief Deputy Kirk Rice said the case was handed over to the District Attorney’s office on Friday, August 26.

Deputy Rice says the suspect in the case originally said her daughter had left the puppy at the house without permission, but later confessed to police her daughter had left the puppy at the residence for her to take care of.

The suspect claims she forgot that the puppy was outside. Deputy Rice says she took full responsibility for the act of neglect.

The district attorney will now determine if this is misdemeanor neglect or felony torture of an animal. If it is determined to be a felony, it will be presented to a grand jury for possible indictment, according to Deputy Rice.

In July, Groves Police said they interviewed at least three suspects who they believe may be responsible.

"We are not taking this lightly," Deputy Rice previously told 12News. "We want to find the person or persons that are responsible and hold them accountable."

Groves Animal Control wanted to remind the community that if they see an animal that they believe is being mistreated or not cared for properly, they should report it to the proper authorities immediately.