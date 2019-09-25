TYLER, Texas — A man is wanted by Smith County Sheriff's Office and the Tyler Police Department for multiple charges.

According to the Tyler Police Department, Jeffery A. Johnston, 34, is wanted for a parole violation, forgery and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Police say Johnston is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information regarding Johnston's whereabouts, contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or CrimeStoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833) or the United States Marshal Service 903-590-1370.

CrimeStoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.