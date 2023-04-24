Suspect in motorcycle theft hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Livingston

The identity of the suspect has not been made available.

LIVINGSTON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred over the weekend in Livingston.

According to DPS, on Saturday, April 22, around 6:30 p.m., officers with the Livingston Police Department attempted to pull over a motorcycle that had been reported stolen.

After a short chase the, driver of the motorcycle crashed and the driver ran away. Officers responded to the area and observed the suspect running through the area of the 1100 block of Bluebird Ave.

DPS says when officers found the suspect, they tried to tase them, but it was ineffective. Officials say the suspect was able to pull a .40 caliber handgun from his boot, but he was then shot by responding officers.

DPS says officers began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The suspect was taken to a Houston-area hospital and is in critical condition.

