Michael Basyse, 56, was arrested by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday after driving away from police during a traffic stop near Loop 7 and Cayuga Drive.

After Basyse's vehicle was stopped by authorities, he fled and threw several items from the driver's window of his vehicle.

Once deputies were able to catch Basyse, they searched his vehicle and found illegal drugs among the items he threw from his vehicle.

Basye was then charged with dealing a large amount of crystal methamphetamines, a First Degree Felony for manufacture or delivery of a substantial amount of the controlled substance.

According to the sheriff's office, that offense is punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

He was also charged the Third Degree Felony of tampering with evidence, carrying a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine

Basye also faces up to two years behind bars and another $10,000 fine for evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle.

