Jesse Mack Bennett, a 19-year-old Seven Points man, was arrested on West Main Street in Gun Barrel City Monday afternoon with suspected methamphetamine and a loaded handgun.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said that Bennett was initially stopped for a traffic violation when methamphetamines were found hidden in his wallet.

A short time later, authorities found a loaded, 9mm handgun and ammunition in the vehicle. They also discovered several items that are commonly used to package and distribute narcotics.

Bennett was charged with a Second Degree Felony and taken to the Henderson County Jail. His vehicle was impounded.

