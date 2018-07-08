SMITH COUNTY — The Smith County authorities say a runaway child is back home with his parents.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the boy was reported missing on Monday. Family members last saw him at 5 p.m. Monday near his home at the 12600 block of Farm to Market Road 16 west in Lindale.

Smith County authorities say he was located last night back at his home.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Norris, you are urged to call the Smith County Sheriff's Department at 903-566-6600.

