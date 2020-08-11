Suspects detained after drive-by shooting in North Lufkin

The shooting occurred Saturday afternoon in the 1400 block of Fair Street at North Avenue.

LUFKIN, Texas — Suspects involved in a drive-by shooting in North Lufkin have been detained in Nacogdoches

According to the Lufkin Police Department, at 3:57 p.m. multiple calls were received of shots fired from vehicles around Brandon Park.

Shell casings were found in the street in the 1400 block of Fair Street at North Avenue.

A nearby homeowner reported their home had been struck by a bullet. No one was injured.

Suspect vehicle descriptions were sent out and within 30 minutes the vehicles and suspects were detained in Nacogdoches.