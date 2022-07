Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time. It is also unknown what the suspects got away with.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials ae investigating after a local jewelry store was robbed.

According to the Longview Mall, Kay Jewelers was robbed Friday afternoon. The store sits at the main entrance of the mall by Texans Barber Shop and H&M.

