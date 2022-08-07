Suspended Smith County constable accused of theft, abuse of power posts bail

TYLER, Texas — After getting his $1 million bond lowered to $40,000 in a hearing Friday, suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris is no longer in the Gregg County Jail after he posted bail that same day.
Traylor-Harris, who is accused of stealing and abusing his power while serving an eviction notice, has been in the Gregg County Jail on a $1 million bond since May 13 due to multiple bond violations.
Jail records show he was released from the Gregg County Jail Friday on surety bonds totaling $40,000.
During a pre-trial hearing Friday, Judge Alfonso Charles, the presiding judge of the Tenth Administrative Judicial Region, approved lowering the bonds to a total of $40,000, or $20,000 for each of his charges.
In May, Judge Jack Skeen Jr. of the 241st District Court increased Traylor-Harris' bond from a total of $20,000 to $500,000 due to his first violation. A week later, Skeen increased the bond to a total of $1 million.
In an Aug. 30 ruling, the 12th Court of Appeals said after reviewing evidence, the bond for Traylor-Harris is "excessive." The court of appeals said in the ruling the trial court abused its discretion when denying Traylor-Harris' requests to reduce his bond.
Traylor-Harris was temporarily suspended in July as Pct. 1 constable in July after a citizen filed a lawsuit to remove him from office. If convicted, that suspension will become permanent.
Traylor-Harris, Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman and former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks were arrested in November last year and are charged with official oppression and property theft.
An arrest affidavit details body camera footage of Traylor-Harris, Banks and Holman stealing several items from a Tyler residence in late January last year while the resident, who was receiving an eviction notice, was away.
The stolen items included watches, ammunition, cash, Oakley sunglasses, Ray-Ban sunglasses, makeup and a safe containing antique coins, quarter collection, military medals, a diploma, a birth certificate and a social security card, the affidavit read.
Last December, the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement suspended all three of their peace officer licenses. Because of the suspension, Banks and Holman cannot work or have authority as peace officers.
