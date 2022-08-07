Suspended Smith County constable accused of theft, abuse of power posts bail

Traylor-Harris, who is accused of stealing and abusing his power while serving an eviction notice, has been in Gregg County Jail on a $1 million bond since May 13.

TYLER, Texas — After getting his $1 million bond lowered to $40,000 in a hearing Friday, suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris is no longer in the Gregg County Jail after he posted bail that same day.

Traylor-Harris, who is accused of stealing and abusing his power while serving an eviction notice, has been in the Gregg County Jail on a $1 million bond since May 13 due to multiple bond violations.

Jail records show he was released from the Gregg County Jail Friday on surety bonds totaling $40,000.

During a pre-trial hearing Friday, Judge Alfonso Charles, the presiding judge of the Tenth Administrative Judicial Region, approved lowering the bonds to a total of $40,000, or $20,000 for each of his charges.

In May, Judge Jack Skeen Jr. of the 241st District Court increased Traylor-Harris' bond from a total of $20,000 to $500,000 due to his first violation. A week later, Skeen increased the bond to a total of $1 million.

In an Aug. 30 ruling, the 12th Court of Appeals said after reviewing evidence, the bond for Traylor-Harris is "excessive." The court of appeals said in the ruling the trial court abused its discretion when denying Traylor-Harris' requests to reduce his bond.

Traylor-Harris was temporarily suspended in July as Pct. 1 constable in July after a citizen filed a lawsuit to remove him from office. If convicted, that suspension will become permanent.

Traylor-Harris, Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman and former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks were arrested in November last year and are charged with official oppression and property theft.

An arrest affidavit details body camera footage of Traylor-Harris, Banks and Holman stealing several items from a Tyler residence in late January last year while the resident, who was receiving an eviction notice, was away.

The stolen items included watches, ammunition, cash, Oakley sunglasses, Ray-Ban sunglasses, makeup and a safe containing antique coins, quarter collection, military medals, a diploma, a birth certificate and a social security card, the affidavit read.