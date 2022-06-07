Suspicious object prompts evacuation of building at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital

Officials have crews going up to examine the object.

TYLER, Texas — A suspicious object has prompted an evacuation of a building at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.

According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, an employee found an object that was "out of place and unusual" on an upper floors of the NorthPark Plaza around 8:45 a.m.

Officials have crews going up to examine the object and patients have been moved to other parts of the hospital.

CHRISTUS released the following statement regarding the incident:

This morning, the CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler security team was alerted to a suspicious object at our NorthPark facility. Out of an abundance of caution, our team called for assistance from law enforcement to ensure the facility was safe and secure. The Tyler Fire Department, Tyler Police Department responded quickly to secure the campus and investigate all while keeping the safety of our Associates, patients and their families as our highest priority.