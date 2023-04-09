The injuries range from cuts to broken bones. The cause of the crash is unknown.

ROSENBERG, Texas — Nearly two dozen people were hurt Monday when a driver crashed into a Denny's in Rosenberg, which is just southwest of Houston.

This happened at around 11:22 a.m. along the Southwest Freeway near First Street.

Pictures and videos taken from the crash scene showed the SUV completely inside the Denny's after hitting the side of the restaurant that faces the freeway.

Twenty-three people were hurt. The youngest was 12 years old and the oldest was in their 70s. The injuries range from cuts to broken bones.

A woman whose parents were dining there said they told her it sounded like a bomb went off when the SUV hit the building. She said the SUV stopped feet in front of them, but a support beam fell and broke her mom's leg.

"They have stitches everywhere and my mom possibly has a broken leg, but I mean it's a blessing that they are talking and alive and everything," said Sylvia Flores. "My heart goes out to whoever is hurt worse and to Denny's, I mean, I told them all inside how sorry I was this happened."

The driver has not been identified, but police said he's in his 30s. He wasn't injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.