Sweetwater cancels football game with Brownsboro

BROWNSBORO, Texas — The Brownsboro Bears football game with Sweetwater scheduled for Friday has been canceled, Brownsboro ISD officials said.

The contest was scheduled for Aledo, but the game was canceled by Sweetwater, the Brownsboro ISD said. No reason was given for the cancellation.

Brownsboro was originally scheduled to play at Fairfield on Friday, but the game was canceled on Wednesday due to a possible COVID-19 case at Fairfield ISD. The case proved to be negative.