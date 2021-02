SWEPCO is asking customers to continue energy conservation efforts.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — SWEPCO says it has ended the emergency controlled outages implemented today.

Efforts from SWEPCO and other utilities achieved the required reduction in electricity demand, the company said, and the Southwest Power Pool has returned to a lower emergency level focused on energy conservation.

SWEPCO is completing the restoration of power to any remaining customers impacted by the temporary outages.

