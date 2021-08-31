SWEPCO is stepping in to help south Louisiana with power restoration efforts

The company plans on sending lineman to Baton Rouge on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

TYLER, Texas — Another wave of East Texas linemen is stepping in to help restore power to South Louisiana after Hurricane Ida.

The Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) is the latest electric company that plans to send workers to help repair the power grid in areas devastated by the storm.

Nearly 80% of residents in the Baton Rouge area are without power. SWEPCO says it will send slightly more than 200 linemen later this week.

The SWEPCO area manager, Brain Blanton, says even with the uncertainty and devastation going on across the country, it's a huge honor to lend a hand during circumstances like these.

“Our guys are excited to go help," Blanton said. "It's always rewarding for our linemen to be able to go out there and work in this heat and in this environment with COVID especially to restore power and help the customer."