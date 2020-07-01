MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — More than 400 customers are without power in the Franklin County area Tuesday morning.
According to SWEPCO, 435 customers in Mount Vernon do not have power.
At this time, it is unknown when the power will be restored.
