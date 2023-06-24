SWEPCO says power restored to 95 percent of its customers

MARSHALL, Texas — Power has been restored to more than 95 percent of nearly 250,000 Ark-La-Tex residents following last week’s super cell storm, SWEPCO said in a Friday evening update.

“In my career, this was easily one of the worst storms we’ve seen in regard to the extensive and historic transmission damage across our three-state service territory,” said Brett Mattison, SWEPCO President and COO. “As part of our normal storm preparedness efforts, the SWEPCO team has practiced our storm response. There was no forewarning for this June storm and our training proved to be vital in our restoration efforts.”