SWEPCO seeks 15% rate increase for customers

It was unknown Wednesday if the city of Longview will challenge the rate increase.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Less than three years after receiving approval for a customer rate increase, AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. is seeking a 15% hike that would take effect in January 2022.

SWEPCO said in a statement Wednesday that the company submitted a request to the Public Utility Commission of Texas for a net annual increase of $90.2 million in its non-fuel base rates. For a Texas residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month, the change would result in an overall bill increase of almost $16 per month.

“We recognize that customers are concerned about their energy costs, especially during the pandemic,” said Malcolm Smoak, SWEPCO president and chief operating officer. “We continually work to balance customers’ expectations about cost and service with the costs necessary to build, maintain and operate a strong and reliable electric system. In the months ahead, the Public Utility Commission and other stakeholders will carefully review our request.”