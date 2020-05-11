SWEPCO to retire Pirkey Power Plant in Hallsville in 2023

“Our Pirkey and Welsh employees have provided decades of safe and reliable service to SWEPCO customers, which will continue until the transition is complete.”

HALLSVILLE, Texas — AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. will retire the H.W. Pirkey Power Plant in Hallsville in 2023 and cease coal operations at a plant in Pittsburg, the utility announced today.

The company’s compliance plans for two recently revised environmental regulations include retiring the Hallsville plant and ceasing coal operations at the Welsh Power Plant in Pittsburg in 2028, SWEPCO said in a written statement.

The utility will file its compliance plans this month for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Coal Combustion Residuals rule, the statement said. The rule applies to the handling and storage of coal ash at each facility. SWEPCO owns 580 megawatts of generating capacity at Pirkey and 1,053 at Welsh.

