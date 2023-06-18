SWEPCO: We're still looking at a week before full restoration

More than 188,000 customers are now without power as we enter Day 3 since Friday morning's storms tore through East Texas.

LONGVIEW, Texas — SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE (7 a.m.)

The number of SWEPCO customers without power rose overnight, with more than 188,000 customers now without power as we enter Day 3 since Friday morning's storms tore through East Texas.

SWEPCO has said that, as restoration work on the system continues, additional outages could occur until the transmission system is stabilized. Customers should continue to prepare to be without service for an extended period.

More than 36,000 of the nearly 60,000 Gregg County SWEPCO customers (60%) remain without power. For those still without power, Longview ISD is offering the chance to cool off and recharge your digital devices at Foster Middle School.