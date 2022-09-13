Statewide TABC back-to-school undercover operations catch 131 retailers selling alcohol to minors

"Our state’s alcohol retailers are the first line of defense when it comes to preventing the illegal sale of alcohol to minors," said the TABC executive director.

AUSTIN, Texas — A statewide sting operation by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) that coincided with the start of the school year caught 131 selling alcohol to minors, the commission said on Tuesday.

TABC said 14% of the more than 1,100 retailers visited during the operation sold alcohol to a minor.

During the operation, minor-aged volunteers under the supervision of undercover TABC agents entered licensed retailers and attempted to buy alcohol. The operation targeted retailers in cities where colleges or universities are located during the month of August.

Agents conducted a total of 1,131 operations across Texas, finding a total of 131 violations, or a compliance rate of 86%.

“Our state’s alcohol retailers are the first line of defense when it comes to preventing the illegal sale of alcohol to minors,” said TABC Executive Director Thomas Graham. “While TABC will continue to hold violators accountable, our first goal is to serve as a resource to help educate businesses and ultimately keep them in compliance.”

Businesses cited for selling alcohol to a minor could face TABC administrative action, including a civil fine and the temporary or permanent suspension of their liquor license. Individual employees who sell alcohol to minors could also face Class A misdemeanor charges.