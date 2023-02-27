Taco Bell set to break ground in Whitehouse this week

According to the local owner and president Ron Upshaw, the fast food joint location in Whitehouse has been in the making for a few years.

Example video title will go here for this video

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Residents of Whitehouse have been vocal about needing their Taco Bell fix and the folks at Taco Bell were listening.

According to the local owner and president Ron Upshaw, the fast food joint location in Whitehouse has been in the making for a few years and the opportunity was right.

“We’ve been encouraged for years by residents to build in Whitehouse and have been considering potential locations there for a few years,” he said. “The excitement for the brand is stronger than ever and the timing seemed right for this opportunity.”