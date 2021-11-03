Taco Cabana to reopen in Longview

The popular Mexican restaurant returns after closing in the summer of 2018.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview's Taco Cabana at 411 E. Loop 281 is preparing to reopen after three years.

The location closed in June 2018. The Mexican restaurant's signs are back up at the location in front of Home Depot and near the East Texas Professional Credit Union.

A company representative did not immediately return a phone call Monday afternoon, but the company has initiated the permitting process necessary to reopen the restaurant with the city of Longview.