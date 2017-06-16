East Texas police department investigating 'tainted' batch of K2 that's led to 7 overdoses, multiple deaths in recent days

"We're working hard to figure out where this tainted batch came from before someone else dies," the TTPD said.

An East Texas police department is investigating after a number of synthetic cannabinoid overdoses over the last few days.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD), they have seen at least seven overdoses of K2/Spice, including two deaths, in recent days.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), synthetic cannabinoids are sometimes misleadingly referred to as synthetic marijuana, and "they are often marketed as safe, legal alternatives to that drug."

The NIDA says synthetic cannabinoids are not safe and may affect the brain much more powerfully than marijuana. Experts say the effects can be dangerous and life-threatening.

"The most common way to use synthetic cannabinoids is to smoke the dried plant material," the NIDA said. "Users also mix the sprayed plant material with marijuana or brew it as tea. Other users buy synthetic cannabinoid products as liquids to vaporize in e-cigarettes."

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) says the use of synthetic cannabinoid products can cause:

Toxic reactions

Elevated blood pressure

Reduced blood supply to the heart

Kidney damage

Seizures

Paranoia

Anxiety

Panic attacks

Hallucinations

Death

"Overdose deaths have been attributed to the abuse of synthetic cannabinoids, including death by heart attack," the DEA said.