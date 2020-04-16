**EDITOR'S NOTE: If your business or restaurant is open amid the coronavirus pandemic, click here and add it to our list.

With traditional dine-in meals no longer an option amid COVID-19, delivery, to go and takeout has become the new norm for many.

Some foods are hot, while some may be cold when purchased. Sometimes these foods are eaten right away, but others may have been bought in advance. Many of these perishable foods can cause illness if not handled safely on the trip home or in preparation and reheating. Proper handling of these foods and any leftovers is essential to reduce the risk of foodborne illness. With meals and dining shifted back home, there are some things that should be considered.

One thing is for certain though–always start with clean hands. Wash your hands with warm water and soap for 20 seconds before and after handling food.

Keep it Hot: The Two-Hour Rule

Never let hot, prepared foods sit in a car or on a counter for more than two hours without refrigerating them.

If not planning to eat the food immediately, there are two choices: keep hot in a preheated oven or preheated warming tray at an internal temperature of 140°F or above (use a thermometer to check the temperature); or place in the refrigerator and plan to reheat to a temperature of 165°F immediately before serving.

Chill it: Cold Food Know-How

Cold foods should be kept at a temperature of 40°F or below.

Refrigerate perishable foods as soon as possible; always within two hours after purchase or delivery. If somewhere 90°F or hotter, including inside a car, adjust to one hour.

When takeout or prepared food is purchased cold for an outdoor event, such as a park picnic, a cooler packed with ice or frozen gel packs is a practical alternative to a refrigerator. However, be sure to keep the cooler in the shade. After food comes out of a cooler, remember the two-hour rule: discard all perishable foods that have been left at outside temperatures longer than two hours; one hour in temperatures above 90°F.

Reheating Right

Reheat foods containing meat or poultry to an internal temperature of 165°F. Always use a food thermometer.

Reheat sauces, soups and gravies to a boil.

If reheating in an oven, set oven temperature no lower than 325°F.

Reheating in slow cookers and chafing dishes is not recommended because foods may stay in the "danger zone" (between 40°F and 140°F) too long.

When reheating food in a microwave oven, cover and rotate food for even heating. Consult the microwave oven owner's manual for recommended times and power levels.

Think Before Thawing

Many people are making home-cooked meals to freeze for convenience, while others are freezing leftovers for later. Although a freezer inhibits bacterial growth, food can become contaminated both before and after freezing. Remember the basic food safety rules—clean, separate, cook and chill when preparing meals and handling leftovers.

Thaw wrapped, cooked meat or poultry on a tray in a refrigerator, allowing approximately 24 hours for every five pounds. Small packages of cooked stuffing, gravy, potatoes, etc., will take less time to thaw.

Once cooked meat or poultry and side dishes thaw, plan to eat within three to four days.

Food should be heated to a safe internal temperature.

Frozen food can be put directly into an oven without thawing but will require a longer cooking time.

Ready to Eat vs. Not Ready to Eat

Use care when cooking foods from freezers, delis or refrigerated sections of grocery stores. Not ready-to-eat products are identified as "raw" and require the consumer to cook thoroughly for safe consumption. Examples of these types of foods include frozen food entrees (pizzas, pot pies, TV dinners, etc.) and marinated, stuffed and/or breaded poultry, fish or meat. Foods that might appear to be fully prepared may still be classified as not ready to eat. Be sure to read and follow label instructions every time. Additionally, use a food thermometer to ensure food reaches a safe internal temperature.

Ready-to-eat foods include those that can be eaten straight from the packaging if kept at the correct temperature. Ready-to-eat foods include cooked and prepared items from a deli, as well as canned meats. Be sure to store ready-to-eat products at the correct temperature, as some require refrigeration.

With dining adjusted back to the home, be sure to take the proper precautions to ensure safe consumption. Follow the aforementioned guidance to ensure the safety of all meals consumed.

