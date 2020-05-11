Experts say it's a good idea to be open and honest with your children about what's happening in the world around them.

TYLER, Texas — The election process can be difficult for adults to understand, let alone children. Dr. Ushimbra Buford, with the UT Health Science Center in Tyler, says even though it might be uncomfortable, it's important to teach children about politics and the way elections work.

"If they are asking questions and are curious about it, yes, parents should engage with their children, have those discussions because if they are not someone else will be," Dr. Buford said.

Dr. Buford is the chair of the general psychiatry department at UT Health Science Center. He also has two sons, ages 10 and 11. Despite their young ages, he says he often has conversations with his sons about civics and politics.

"I have two sons, and I tried to explain how the country works from voting, and you know, they learned this in school, to the electoral college and everything," Dr. Buford said. "And so I just supplemented with maybe some things that are not in the history books."

He recommends tailoring your conversation to your children based upon their amount of interest and development level.

"As they get older, then it will become more of their understanding that they have a right as a citizen and a privilege," Dr. Buford said. "It is a privilege to vote, but it's their right and it's an honor, to not only just vote, but educate themselves."

Dr. Buford says when talking to your kids about the election, it's important to have open and honest discussions.

"Be very sincere with them," Dr. Buford said. "Be honest as much as possible, but not like I said before scaring them to death with honesty. So you've got to sometimes as a parent, filter the information they receive but as much as you can, make sincere interactions and just be real with them as much as possible."

He also says it's never too early to teach your children that not everyone will have the same ideology that they do.

"You're gonna have friends that disagree," Dr. Buford said. "But that doesn't mean that we don't all live in the same house, which is America and we want this to be, you know, we want this home to be even better for our children."

Dr. Buford says it's fine to be worried about the outcome of the election, just keep in mind that your kids are watching.