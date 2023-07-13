Tanker carrying diesel causes delays on US Highway 59 between Lufkin, Nacogdoches

The wreck is expected to be clear around 10 p.m. Thursday.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A wreck involving a tanker truck hauling diesel is causing traffic delays on US Highway 59 between Nacogdoches and Lufkin Thursday.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation Lufkin District, the tanker crashed and has led to all southbound lanes being closed. Crews are working to move traffic to northbound lanes in a two-way traffic pattern.