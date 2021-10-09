Tanker that overturned in Athens now off the road; evacuated residents able to return to homes

We're very fortunate that the incident wasn't a whole lot worse than what it was," Athens Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Russell Marshall said.

ATHENS, Texas — Some residents in Athens were forced out of their homes after a tanker carrying propylene overturned, spilling the chemical.

It forced everyone living within a half-mile radius of the accident to evacuate their homes.

While some were able to stay with family and friends, others spent the night at the Henderson County Senior Center. The building was opened for evacuees like Cherly Greenhalgh who was told to leave her home.

"I was sitting on my couch, getting ready for bed. I just happen to see the lights out the window and the door and opened it up. There was a guy telling me to get out and we came directly up here," Greenhalgh said.

The tanker tipped heading south on Highway 19 while trying to get on the eastbound ramp of Loop 7.

Roads were blocked throughout the night into Saturday afternoon as crews worked to stop the leaking propylene and avoid disaster.

"It's extremely dangerous," Athens Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Russell Marshall said. "It's a very volatile, very flammable product. Had we have had some kind of ignition, the blast radius could have gone out to about a one-mile radius."

Marshall said they tried a bunch of different ways to both get the tanker to stop leaking and to get it into a position where it could be moved.

It wasn't until a group of specialists from Ft. Worth arrived that they were able to find out all the propylene had leaked out.