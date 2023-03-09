Tanker truck, soap spill in Rusk County causes traffic delays

Texas Department of Transportation maintenance crews from Henderson are trying to create a short term detour and traffic control measures.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Crews are responding to a major crash involving a tanker truck and spill on US 259 North at the FM 850 intersection in Rusk County.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, there are no major injuries and northbound lanes are expected to fully reopen around 10 a.m.

Soap spilled from the truck and fire crews are working to clear the soap from the roadway. Remnants from the soap will be visible on the northbound shoulder of the road, Rusk County OEM said.