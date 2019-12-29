HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Around 5:30 Christmas morning, Tanos Exploration discovered one of their wells was spewing natural gas.

Days later, natural gas is still leaking from the well.

However, Mark Brandon, Tanos Exploration C.E.O. and President, says they have made progress in controlling the leak.

"Tomorrow will be the day that we will sever the wellhead and then attempt to put a blowout preventer on the well," Brandon said on Saturday.

Brandon says there will be no additional danger for the public when they attempt to sever the wellhead. Roadblocks have been maintained to stop people from entering within one mile of the well.

Around 45 people were evacuated Christmas morning and have been staying in a hotel. They were given the chance to stop by there homes briefly on Sunday.

"We allowed any of those that wanted to go back to their homes, to get any essentially maybe prescriptions, some additional clothes, check on things," Brandon said.

On Thursday, an environmental team came to the site to check for potential damage to the surrounding area.

"[We] have not detected anything and really we haven't even detected anything near the location," said Tanos Exploration Vice President of HSE Jerry Froidl.

The plan is to have the well fixed by Monday and to get the people who were evacuated back into there homes by Tuesday.