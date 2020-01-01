MARSHALL, Texas — Following a Christmas day blowout of a gas well near Blocker Road, Tanos Exploration was pleased to announce on Tuesday plans to allow evacuees in the area to return home since the capping process has begun.

“I’m pleased to announce today that we were able to get the blowout preventers on the well,” Tanos President CEO, Mark Brandon, informed at a press conference, held Tuesday at Emergency Services District #3 fire station.

“We had hoped to have that done yesterday,” he explained. “We had a little mechanical difficulty with one of our pieces of equipment. But, today, at 10:30 (a.m.) the well is basically, I wouldn’t say under control, but it is where we can control it.”

