Gourmet taco restaurant opens second Tyler location

TYLER, Texas — Tyler residents will soon have a second location to satisfy their taco cravings. C Rojo’s Gourmet Taqueria is set to host the grand opening of its new location on South Broadway on Friday.

Carrie Tellez and her husband Rojo started the business with a food truck, C Rojo’s Mobile Cuisine, in 2019. Exactly a year later, to the day, the couple opened their first permanent location, C Rojo’s Gourmet Taqueria, in North Tyler off of Interstate 20.

Tellez said the customer demand encouraged her and her husband to open a second permanent location in south Tyler.