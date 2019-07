TYLER, Texas — Target is previewing their holiday collections online as they gear up for the approaching season and this year their Halloween shop includes wheelchair-friendly Halloween costumes.

As part of the Hyde and Eek! Boutique, the retailer is carrying an adaptive princess carriage costume, as well as an adaptive pirate ship costume.

The costumes will cost $45 each and will officially be released on August 22.

For more information, visit Target's website.