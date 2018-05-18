TYLER, Texas - It takes the idea of a traditional trampoline or 'bounce house' to the ultimate level.

The venue incorporates a ninja course, rock-climbing wall and arcade games.

For this segment of #TasharaTravels, we are making a stop at one of Tyler's premiere family fun destinations -- iJump.

For three years, the locally owned trampoline park and birthday venue has been welcoming guests from across East Texas.

It's a perfect indoor location to spend an afternoon, without breaking the bank -- especially as temperatures continue to climb across Texas.

You can try your luck at the largest iNinja Course in the region, but owner Todd Sceroler says it's not as easy as you think.

"The monkey bars are a lot more difficult than when we were 10," he said. "I'm heavier now, it's harder to do."

Although it's a bit of a task at first, he said it's suitable for just about every age group.

"There are a lot of different obstacles and you'll fall into a big foam pit, which is what kids try to do," he added. "You've got that [iNinja Course] for kids of all ages, parents as well.

According to the company's website, their mission is to create a fun, healthy, family-oriented indoor facility for Tyler and the East Texas area.

If you're a dodge ball fan, you can put your skills to the test on the competitive dodge ball court.

For all the parents out there, of course you can participate in all the obstacles available, but if you aren't up to it, you can also relax in one of two massage chairs available at the venue.

Attractions:

More than 25,000 sqft of trampoline and entertainment area

Two trampoline lanes with iDunk basketball goals

The largest iNINJA Course in East TX with three skill levels

iNINJA includes two warped walls; 10ft and 12ft

A competitive trampoline dodgeball court

A BRAND NEW iNDOOR Playground for the little ones

For a full list of attractions and ways to book a party at the venue, click here to visit their website.

© 2018 KYTX