TYLER, Texas - A new rock climbing gym in Tyler is providing visitors with a new experience in East Texas.

In tonight's Tashara Travels segment, we're highlighting the Tyler Rock Gym, which is fast becoming a family fun destination.

Owners, David Orchard and Shawn Wilson brought the space to Tyler less than a year ago.

"It's been pretty amazing to watch the community start to come in," Shawn said.

When you think about the sometimes brutally uncomfortable outside summer temperatures in Texas, Indoor Rock Climbing might be one of the best options for families looking for a getaway.

"If you come in during the summertime, we open at 9am," Shawn added. "If you started climbing at 9am and you're tired, [you can] go home, grab a bite to eat and come back."

The gym is also partnering with local colleges offering a discounted rate during certain hours of the day.

"We're partnering with the three colleges, UT Tyler, TJC and Texas College," Shawn said. "Any of their students can come in Monday thru Friday, 9am-3pm and climb for $10.

If you'd like to learn more about the Tyler Rock Gym, visit their website here.

In addition to climbing, there's yoga and other recreational activities offered at the facility, click here to view its calendar and a full list of membership options.

