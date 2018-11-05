TYLER, Texas - Fads may come and go, but recently a nostalgic past time is having a resurgence in East Texas and it's fun for the whole family.

Is East Texas experiencing a roller rink revival?

In this week's Tashara Travels segment, we set out to show that sometimes there's more fun to be had on eight wheels.

Kilgore Skateland is one of a few venues in East Texas where you can lace up your skates and it isn't just for skilled skaters.

"It's not as hard as they think, said Terry Houk, co-owner of Kilgore Skateland. "Just slow them down and get them to do the basics."

The roller rink is a family-owned business with a history rooted in the Kilgore community.

Cheryl and Terry Houk are the fourth owners of the local establishment, which opened more than 50 years ago.

"I think it's really turned around in the last couple of years," Cheryl said. "We went through a really slow period for about ten years, where this wasn't what kids were doing."

She now believes young adults have gotten to a place where they are ready to return to the roller rink.

As for Terry, he isn't just co-owner of the facility, he also teaches lessons on how to become a better skater.

"Everybody overthinks it, they all think it's harder than it really is," he added. "If they just come a few times, that's all the need."

A few other roller rinks in East Texas include, Skateland USA in Jacksonville and the Gilmer Starplex.

