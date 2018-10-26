KILGORE — Anyone who works in the media will tell you that it is a privilege unlike any other. There is a place in East Texas where folks can get a taste of that privilege those in broadcast media experience each and every day.

At the Texas Broadcast Museum in Kilgore, visitors can check out vintage broadcast equipment, learn about business and even become a radio personality for a day.

Some of the museum's equipment dates back to the earliest days of broadcasting, including a instrument patented by Thomas Edison.

"What we're looking at right here is about an 1895 Edison Cyclinder Player. It plays two-minute cylinders," Warren Lee Willard. "This was actually a gift to my grandfather from Thomas Edison."

Other notable equipment includes cameras once used on "Saturday Night Live" and one that was rolling when Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald was shot by Jack Ruby in 1963.

Alongside these notable pieces of equipment are more, seemingly mundane, pieces like a 1939 wireless remote control. They combine to tell the story of broadcast media that is accessible to people of all ages.

A walk around the museum and there is history everywhere you look. The building itself is historic in its own right. Chuck Conrad founded the museum two years ago at an old car dealership along with collector Warren Lee Willard.

"We got together and here we are in this building," Conrad said. "It used to be an old Chevrolet dealership in 1949, which kind of fits because 1949 was a really good year for our stuff."

Many visitors are surprised when they look at artifacts built more than half a century ago, lovingly restored to working order. Among their prized restored equipment is a 1949 Dumont Telecruiser, a large bus used for live broadcasts from the scene. The Telecruiser, the oldest restored of its kind, was used during coverage of Kennedy's assassination in November 22, 1963.

However, as history continues to be made every day, the museum houses a functional radio studio and a television news set. There is also a space called "Studio Four," where the museum hosts special events.

You can find out more about the museum, including exhibit, hours and prices, by visiting the museum's website.

