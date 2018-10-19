RUSK, Texas - You can likely take your pick from dozens of pumpkin patches across East Texas, but none are quite like this one.

In fact, the only way you can experience this one is by taking a ride on a diesel locomotive engine.

An FP9 diesel engine will board out of Rusk, Texas taking your family on a short, 30-minute journey through The Piney Woods.

Departure times are at 10:00 a.m. and 1 p.m. You can book your ride ahead of time, by click here.

According to the company's website, you're encourage to dress up in your favorite Halloween attire.

There will be a 60-minute layover at the Pumpkin Patch.

Not only does your layover include a chance for every child to pick out a pumpkin, it includes games, hayrides, spooky music, face painting and treats.

There are even lunch items available for purchase.

IF YOU GO:

Prices range from $15 to $50 per ticket. Due to the popularity of this event, there are no discounts available. Please check out calendar for dates and times of departures.

