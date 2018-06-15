SHREVEPORT, Louisiana - In partnership with Margaritaville Bossier City Resort & Casino, CBS19 is giving away the 'Margaritaville Experience' to one lucky viewer.

The resort recently served as the official host hotel of the 2018 Miss USA Pageant.

Celebrating its five year anniversary, Margaritaville's Bossier City location continues to transform your casino experience with world class amenities. As part of this week's #TasharaTravels segment, we got a chance to check it all out.

From top notch hotel rooms to a plethora of dining options, Margaritaville has quickly become one of the most popular destinations in the Shreveport/Bossier City area.

The resort is equipped with a 46,000 square foot casino and more than a dozen floors of pure bliss.

Situated along the Red River, Margaritaville is uniquely positioned at the edge of the Louisiana Boardwalk, which means shopping is just feet away from the hotel's main entrance.

As part of the company's 5th anniversary celebration, its giving away a 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited JL Sport every Saturday in June.

According to a press release, Barry Regula, SVP and General Manager of Margaritaville, attributes the company's success to its amazing crew members.

“We have over 370 crew members who have been with us since the beginning, and their dedication to making each and every transaction an interaction resonates with our guests,” said Regula. “Not only have their efforts created a loyal customer base; our crew members and operations executives foster a family culture that draws the best employees from around the region. I am very proud of all that we have accomplished.”

The CBS19 'Margaritaville Experience':

It includes a one night stay at the Margaritaville Bossier City Resort & Casino, dinner for two at Jimmy's Seafood and Steak and a $100 gift certificate to the onsite spa.

HOW TO ENTER:

Watch the video above

Visit the KYTX CBS 19 Facebook page by clicking here

'Like' our Facebook page

Underneath the pinned Facebook post, tell us why you think you deserve the 'Margaritaville Experience' getaway

'Share' the post with your friends and have them comment on why you should win

Note: Must be at least 21-years-old to enter/win. The winner will be announced next Thursday, June 21. Once the winner is announced, more details will be provided regarding claiming your prize.

Mentioned in the story:

Click here for dining options.

The Busted Coconut

© 2018 KYTX