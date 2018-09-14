TYLER — If you’re looking for a fun adventure in East Texas, look no further than the Texas State Railroad.

Music, food, drinks and good vibes are all things you can experience on a four-hour trip on the Texas State Railroad, connecting the Rusk Depot to the Palestine Depot.

"Our goal is to preserve these lines for future generations,” said Teresa Propeck, Vice President of Passenger Services.

Whether you make it a family getaway or a night on the town, there’s a little something for everyone to do on the Texas State Railroad.

You can also take in the sights and sounds of the Rusk and Palestine Depots.

"Everyone, ages two through 92 loves riding on a train,” Propeck added. “They might not admit it every day, but they do.”

With many things to see along the scenic route through the Piney Woods, you might forget you’re still in East Texas.

As listed on the Texas State Railroad’s website, trains depart on a varied year-round schedule from Palestine or Rusk.

Passengers can choose between train rides pulled by diesel or steam locomotives, depending on time of year and day of travel.

If you decide to take a ride on the railroad, there are many different options to choose from, including a Locomotive Ride-Along, fan-favorite The Polar Express, Pints in the Pines, Pumpkin Patch Train Ride, or Chocolate Lovers, just to name a few.

After a single trip on the Texas State Railroad, you’ll quickly realize why riders say it’s where “comfort meets adventure.”

Originally built in 1881 by prisoners from the East Texas Penitentiary, the vintage steam and diesel locomotives has quickly grown in popularity.

The final ties were laid in 1909, connecting Rusk with Palestine.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife website, it’s one of the nation’s largest and most unique steam train operations.

Want to go? Details below.

Texas State Railroad

789 Park Road 70, Palestine, TX 75801

855-632-7729

info@texasstaterailroad.net

WEBSITE: https://texasstaterailroad.net/events/

