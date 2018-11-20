TYLER, Texas - It's one of the only places in East Texas where you can take a trip around the world in six hours.

Escapology is one of the newest escape game experiences in Tyler.

While you don't need a lot of special skills, you'll definitely need some patience to escape one of its six game experiences.

Escapology is located right next to the Urban Air Adventure Park in South Tyler.

According to partner, Park Coddington, you can work in groups of two to eight players to unlock locks and free yourselves from the rooms.

If you're a first-timer, Tashara recommends completing the 'escape games' with more than two people.

IF YOU GO:

Pick your escape room: Click here

Review Prices

© 2018 KYTX