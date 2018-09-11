TYLER — If you’re looking for the best year-round indoor amusements in East Texas, kid-friendly family fun awaits at the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park.

The park includes 30,000 square feet of trampoline and adventure park attractions, but Urban Air Adventure Park is not your typical trampoline park. It has more than ten different courses.

There’s an adventure hub, sky rider, ropes course, climbing walls, warrior obstacle course, playground, battle beam, climbing hill and more.

It’s located in the Villages at Cumberland Park Shopping Center.

IF YOU GO:

Address: 8926 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler, TX 75703

Sign the waiver ahead of time: Waiver

Find pricing information here: Urban Air

