Governor Gregg Abbott is moving forward with reopening many businesses in Texas.

Gyms and other fitness businesses opened their doors Monday. Children camps, personal beauty care and massage studios are welcoming guests back in on Tuesday. Tattoo shops also reopened and one East Texas tattoo parlor is working to keep customers safe.

"People are calling and excited about getting tattoos again," Jenny Breen, owner of Sir Dapper Tattoo said.

Sanitation practices in the Sir Dapper Tattoo parlor haven't changed drastically since the coronavirus outbreak.

"We change out any disposable parts. We wipe down everything, we take saran wrap off and needles are disposed of properly," Breen said.

Before this place closed down under the governor's order, Breen and the shop's artists practiced continuous disinfecting routines.

"It was already a clean business as it was because that's what we were trained to do," she said. "We clean up after every person. Somebody touches something we clean up after them. That's already been in our nature to do."

As soon as they received the 'OK' to open up shop, customers have been trickling in and employees are making sure the equipment is sterile and guests are safe.

"It's just extra diligent," she said.

Customers are greeted with hand sanitizer and forms outside the door. They are encouraged to social distance in the waiting room and are given a mask before they enter the "drawing room".

Things may look a lot different for the parlor but, the protocol is still the same.

"We still have people calling in and have appointments set up all the way until next week," Breen said.