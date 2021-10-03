BACK TO STATE: Tatum Eagles take down Brock to earn spot in UIL state title game

CORSICANA, Texas — The No. 10 Tatum Eagles soared to victory Tuesday night as they defeated the No. 2 Brock Eagles 62-45 in Corsicana.
1Q: Tatum 13, Brock 13
Halftime: Tatum 28, Brock 25
3Q: Tatum 44, Brock 35
Final: Tatum 62, Brock 45
The win earned Tatum a spot in the state title game which will take place Friday at 2 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio. This will mark Tatum's fourth trip to the state championship game (2002-03, 2010-11, 2013-14). The Eagles will face San Antonio Cole who defeated Little River Academy 59-50.
The Alamodome will be set up in a socially-distanced configuration with reserved seating. Tickets will be available in pods of two through eight seats. Face coverings will be required in all public and common spaces.
Click here to purchase tickets to the Eagles' game.
HOW DID THEY GET HERE
In order to make it to the Alamo City, Tatum beat the following teams in the UIL playoffs:
- Daingerfield (79-32)
- DeKalb (94-50)
- White Oak (58-33)
- Paris Chisum (76-36)
- Dallas Madison (61-45)
For full game highlights, check out CBS19 News at 10.