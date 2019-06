TATUM, Texas — Tatum Independent School District is looking to make sure their students are educated in the classroom, as well as outdoors.

The district is adding Outdoor Education to their high school's 2019-20 curriculum as an elective.

The class will focus on boating and hunting safety and will allow students to receive certifications in both when the course ends.

THS students interested in taking Outdoor Education for the upcoming school year, can complete the enrollment form here.