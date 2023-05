As of 10:45 a.m. more than 6,000 power outages have been reported across East Texas.

TATUM, Texas — Tatum ISD has announced they will dismiss classes early Friday, May 5, due to a districtwide power outage.

According to the district, classes will conclude at 12:30 p.m. and buses will run at at that time.