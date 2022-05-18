Tatum ISD increasing salaries of teachers, librarians, nurses by $5K in addition to step raises

Non-exempt/hourly staff members will get an hourly increase of $1.

Tatum ISD is showing how much they appreciate their employees in monetary fashion.

According to the district, teachers, librarians and nurses will receive their step raises plus a salary increase of $5,000.

Non-exempt/hourly staff members will get an hourly increase of $1.

All full-time employees who meet certain eligibility requirements will also received a retention stipend. Exempt employees will get a $2,000 retention stipend and non-exempt employees will get $1,000.