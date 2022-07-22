Tatum ISD mourning loss of beloved student

According to the district, Alexander Espinoza Tirado, an incoming senior, died Friday morning in an vehicle crash.

TATUM, Texas — Tatum ISD is mourning the loss of a beloved high school student.

Tirado was a soccer player and had attended Tatum ISD since pre-k.

"For those of you who knew Alexander, we ask that you remember he was a compassionate, hard working and heartwarming kid," Tatum ISD said. "His humor and dazzling smile will be missed. For those of you who did not know Alexander, we ask that you respect our sadness and support us with your understanding."

Superintendent J.P. Richardson said the district will share funeral arrangements when they become available.