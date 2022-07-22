Tatum ISD mourning loss of beloved student

TATUM, Texas — Tatum ISD is mourning the loss of a beloved high school student.
According to the district, Alexander Espinoza Tirado, an incoming senior, died Friday morning in an vehicle crash.
Tirado was a soccer player and had attended Tatum ISD since pre-k.
"For those of you who knew Alexander, we ask that you remember he was a compassionate, hard working and heartwarming kid," Tatum ISD said. "His humor and dazzling smile will be missed. For those of you who did not know Alexander, we ask that you respect our sadness and support us with your understanding."
Superintendent J.P. Richardson said the district will share funeral arrangements when they become available.
"Situations like this are always very difficult to deal with and understandably, our students may suffer greatly," Richardson said. "Many of them will struggle with this loss for a very long time. No doubt you will be caring and comforting with your children over the next few days or weeks. I know you join me in extending our heartfelt sympathy to Alexander’s family. We extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to the family, friends, and teachers of Alexander. We pray the family finds peace and comfort during this difficult time."