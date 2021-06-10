POLICE: Tatum man arrested for animal cruelty after 'punishing dog for using bathroom on the floor'

David Fields, 54, was booked into the Gregg County Jail.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Tatum man has been arrested for animal cruelty.

According to the Longview Police Department, on Wednesday, around 3:20 p.m., officers were called to the America's Best Value Inn, located at 3100 Estes Pkwy., regarding a disturbance in one of the guest rooms.

When police arrived on scene, they spoke with David Fields, 54, who they say admitted to "punishing his dog for using the bathroom on the floor."

Officers say the found the dog who was suffering from serious injuries. The dog was taken to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center for treatment.