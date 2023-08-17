Tatum Music Charitable Foundation awards $50K to local nonprofits

TYLER, Texas — The Tatum Music Charitable Foundation held at the East Texas Communities Foundation in Tyler awarded $50,000 to assist 11 charities serving the Gregg and Smith counties.
“Tatum Music Company has exhibited a long history of supporting the needs of our area. These grants will provide much needed resources to assist the critical work of each of these nonprofits," said Kyle Penney, President of East Texas Communities Foundation.
Nonprofits receiving the grants will provide critical services and programs to children living in the counties where Tatum Music Company currently has storefronts.
“Tatum Music company has been blessed to be a part of this community for seventy-five years,” said Doice Gant, owner of Tatum Music Company.
Tatum Music Charitable Foundation grantees include:
Gregg County
- The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center
- East Texas Casa
- East Texas Special Children's Projects
- Gregg, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Big Pines
- SeeSaw Children’s Place
- United Way Longview
Smith County:
- Tyler Day Nursery
- Children’s Miracle Network
- Casa for Kids of East Texas
- Children's Advocacy Center of Smith County
- United Way Tyler
“These grants were made possible because local family’s made investments in music programs across East Texas,” said Grant.