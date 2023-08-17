Tatum Music Charitable Foundation awards $50K to local nonprofits

Nonprofits receiving the grants provide critical services and programs to children living in the counties where Tatum Music Company currently has storefronts.

TYLER, Texas — The Tatum Music Charitable Foundation held at the East Texas Communities Foundation in Tyler awarded $50,000 to assist 11 charities serving the Gregg and Smith counties.

“Tatum Music Company has exhibited a long history of supporting the needs of our area. These grants will provide much needed resources to assist the critical work of each of these nonprofits," said Kyle Penney, President of East Texas Communities Foundation.

“Tatum Music company has been blessed to be a part of this community for seventy-five years,” said Doice Gant, owner of Tatum Music Company.

Tatum Music Charitable Foundation grantees include:

Gregg County

The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center

East Texas Casa

East Texas Special Children's Projects

Gregg, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Big Pines

SeeSaw Children’s Place

United Way Longview

Smith County:

Tyler Day Nursery

Children’s Miracle Network

Casa for Kids of East Texas

Children's Advocacy Center of Smith County

United Way Tyler