Tatum police ask for public's help to find people accused of robbing convenience store

Tatum police shared the surveillance video as well as images from the video on its Facebook page.

TATUM, Texas — The Tatum Police Department is asking for the public's help to find suspects involved in an aggravated robbery at a convenience store that happened Friday morning.

According to police, a group of people robbed the Brake Time convenience store in Tatum. Those who have information regarding the suspects are asked to contact the police department at (903) 947-2281.